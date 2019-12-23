Sixers vs. Pistons odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 11-19 overall and 7-9 at home, while Philadelphia is 21-10 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Sixers snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday night.The Sixers won the first meeting on Oct. 26, 117-111. The Pistons have lost four straight games, three at home. Philadelphia is favored by six points in the latest Pistons vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any 76ers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Pistons received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 119-107 to Chicago. Markieff Morris (23 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. Derrick Rose missed Saturday's game with a sore knee and is questionable for tonight. Blake Griffin was out Saturday with the flu. He is also questionable.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia scored a 125-108 win over Washington on Saturday. Joel Embiid (21 points) and Josh Richardson (21 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists and four steals. The Sixers have won eight of the past nine meetings between the teams.

Detroit is stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, with 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Sixers rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 47.3 percent mark on the season.

