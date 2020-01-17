Spurs vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 17-22 overall and 11-9 at home, while Atlanta is 9-32 overall and 4-18 on the road. The Hawks have lost 15 of their past 18 games. The Spurs have lost two of their past three. San Antonio is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Hawks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but the Spurs couldn't keep up with Miami in the second half when they met on Wednesday in a 106-100 loss. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting. He scored 20-plus and shot 50 percent or better from the floor for the 12th consecutive game. Patty Mills finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past Phoenix on Tuesday, 123-110. Trae Young shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 10 assists. He scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. Young now has scored 30-plus points in 20 games. Kevin Huerter almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, a career-high 15 boards, and eight dimes. John Collins had 22 points and 10 rebounds, as he registered his sixth double-double of the season.

The Hawks won the first meeting of the season with the Spurs, 108-100, on Nov. 5.

