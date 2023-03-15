Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 34-35; San Antonio 18-50

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since April 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. San Antonio is getting right back to it as they host Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET March 15 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.87 points per matchup.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between San Antonio and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as San Antonio wrapped it up with a 132-114 win at home. Among those leading the charge for San Antonio was center Zach Collins, who had 25 points and five assists along with six boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played on Monday, losing 104-88. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. had a rough night: he played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to an irreparable 18-50 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 34-35. If the Spurs want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Dallas' shooting guard Josh Green, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds, and shooting guard Jaden Hardy, who had 28 points along with eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.