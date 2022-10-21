The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) will try to bounce back from a 129-102 loss to Charlotte when they face the Indiana Pacers (0-1) on Friday night. San Antonio trailed by 16 points in the first quarter and never led in the loss. Indiana trailed by double digits in the first quarter of its game against Washington on Wednesday and wound up losing in a 114-107 final.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is currently listed as a 1-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.

Spurs vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -1

Spurs vs. Pacers over/under: 232 points

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana might be coming off a season-opening loss, but it did not look nearly as bad as San Antonio did on Wednesday night. The Spurs have the youngest roster in the NBA and have fully embraced a rebuilding stretch after they traded their leading scorer from last year, Dejounte Murray. They trailed by double-digits at the end of the first quarter and wound up losing by 27 points as 1-point underdogs.

The Pacers came up short against Washington, but it only lost by seven points after trailing by 10 points in the first two minutes. Guard Tyrese Haliburton poured in 26 points and dished out seven assists, while Bennedict Mathurin finished with 19 points off the bench in his NBA debut. Indiana beat San Antonio in both meetings last year, including a 131-118 final at home last November. The Pacers have covered the spread in 10 of the last 12 contests between these teams.

Why the Spurs can cover

Indiana did some late damage control against Washington, but it trailed from the onset in its season opener as well. The Pacers were without center Myles Turner due to an ankle injury that he suffered in pregame warmups, and he is going to miss this contest too. Indiana was outscored 58-34 in the paint without Turner on the court, so it will be tough for the Pacers to win games until he returns.

They have now lost 11 consecutive games dating back to the end of last season. San Antonio should improve rapidly as its young roster gains crucial experience, especially since the Spurs are led by one of the best coaches in NBA history. They have covered the spread at a 9-3-1 clip in their last 13 games, while Indiana has only covered three times in its last nine matchups against teams from the Western Conference.

