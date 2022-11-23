Who's Playing
New Orleans @ San Antonio
Current Records: New Orleans 10-7; San Antonio 6-12
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.28 points per matchup.
San Antonio was pulverized by the Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 on Sunday. San Antonio was down 95-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Keldon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-20 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans steamrolled past Golden State 128-83 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-41. The Pelicans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 34 points in addition to six boards.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 10-7 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.49
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 26, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 12, 2021 - New Orleans 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Apr 24, 2021 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 27, 2021 - San Antonio 117 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - New Orleans 98 vs. San Antonio 95
- Aug 09, 2020 - San Antonio 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Jan 22, 2020 - San Antonio 121 vs. New Orleans 117
- Feb 02, 2019 - New Orleans 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114
- Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98
- Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 18, 2016 - New Orleans 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 30, 2016 - New Orleans 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Feb 03, 2016 - New Orleans 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90