Who's Playing

New Orleans @ San Antonio

Current Records: New Orleans 10-7; San Antonio 6-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.28 points per matchup.

San Antonio was pulverized by the Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 on Sunday. San Antonio was down 95-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Keldon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-20 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans steamrolled past Golden State 128-83 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-41. The Pelicans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 34 points in addition to six boards.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 10-7 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.