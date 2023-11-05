The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Toronto is 2-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Raptors have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meeting with the Spurs and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

However, the Spurs have covered in three of their last four games entering Sunday while the Raptors have failed to cover in three of their last four. Toronto is favored by 4 points in the latest Spurs vs. Raptors odds and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Spurs vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. San Antonio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Raptors spread: Spurs +4

Spurs vs. Raptors over/under: 221 points

Spurs vs. Raptors money line: Spurs: +140, Raptors: -163

Spurs vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Spurs

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Spurs proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 132-121 victory over Phoenix. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Spurs.

The Spurs can attribute much of their success to Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double with 38 points and 10 rebounds. It was the rookie's coming-out party and he's now averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals per game for the season.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto took a 114-99 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Barnes is now averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

However, Toronto has struggled on the whole offensively this season. The Raptors rank 29th in scoring (104.5 points per game) but do have the No. 1 field-goal defense (42.6%) in the NBA. They'll have to use their length on the wing to try to keep the ball out of Wembanyama's hands as he looks to establish interior position and run the rum on pick and rolls.

How to make Spurs vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Raptors vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 77-41 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.