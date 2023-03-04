Who's Playing
Houston @ San Antonio
Current Records: Houston 13-49; San Antonio 16-47
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Houston hasn't won a game against San Antonio since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Wednesday, the Rockets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies at home by a decisive 113-99 margin. Shooting guard Jalen Green (20 points) and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (19 points) were the top scorers for Houston.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between San Antonio and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as San Antonio wrapped it up with a 110-99 win at home. The top scorer for the Spurs was power forward Jeremy Sochan (22 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Rockets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to an irreparable 16-47 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 13-49. Allowing an average of 122.02 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.77
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Antonio have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Houston.
