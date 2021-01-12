The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC is 5-4 overall and 0-3 at home, while San Antonio is 5-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season.

San Antonio is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder +2.5

Thunder vs. Spurs over-under: 218 points

Thunder vs. Spurs money line: OKC +115; San Antonio -135



What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Sunday, 129-116. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. Down by six at halftime, OKC went on a 15-2 run midway through the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead. The Thunder won four of five games on their road trip and went over .500 for the first time this season. Hamidou Diallo scored 25 points as he netted 20-plus points in consecutive games.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo became the first pair of Thunder teammates since 2011 aged 22 or younger to each score 25 points in the same game. OKC has contested the most shots per game in the league (64.4) and has held opponents to the fourth-fewest free throws per game (13.9) and the fewest fast break points (10.2). The Thunder have allowed 10.6 3-point field goals per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio saw a three-game winning streak come to an end in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 96-88. Lonnie Walker IV had 25 points with 22 coming in the first half. The Spurs were up 77-68 with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter, before Minnesota went on a 9-0 run. With the game tied at 81, the Timberwolves scored the final five points of the game. The 88 points marked the team's lowest output since Nov. 7, 2018. The Spurs registered season-lows in fast break points (four) and assists (21).

San Antonio has turned the ball over 10 or fewer times in seven games, the most such games in the NBA so far this season. The Spurs rank fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 39.2. San Antonio is featuring its youngest roster ever under Gregg Popovich with nine players under the age of 25 and 13-of-17 players under the age of 27. The Spurs have a 96-78 record all-time vs. the Thunder. DeMar DeRozan (personal) will not play on Tuesday.

