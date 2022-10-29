The San Antonio Spurs' recent decision to waive guard Joshua Primo stems from multiple alleged incidents of him exposing himself to women, per ESPN. The Spurs announced on Friday their decision to release the No. 12 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, and San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich declined to offer an explanation for the team's decision. The team's official statement also didn't offer any specific reason for the release.

After the Spurs released Primo, the 19-year-old issued the following statement through ESPN: "I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully," Primo said. "I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Prior to releasing Primo, the Spurs picked up his third-year option just two weeks ago, meaning his contract had been guaranteed for $4.1 million this season and $4.3 million next season. ESPN reports that other teams around the league "remain intrigued" by picking up Primo, but would need a better understanding of the alleged incidents first.

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs CEO RC Buford said in the team's statement.