The Golden State Warriors won just 11 road games all of last season. They've already won two this season after escaping with a 106-95 win over the winless Houston Rockets on Sunday.

They have a classic Stephen Curry flurry to thank.

After being held down for most of the game, Curry, beginning at the 5:09 mark of the fourth quarter, laced 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions to balloon a one-point Warriors lead to 11 in less than two minutes. He punctuated the personal 12-0 run by doing Dillon Brooks in hilariously dirty fashion.

You have to give Brooks credit. He defended Curry tough all night. But he didn't know whether he was coming or going here; dude's jumping around like a chicken with his head chopped off.

That said, at the risk of sounding like a buzzkill, am I crazy to say Curry actually should've been called for a double dribble there? Watch it again. Curry resumes dribbling after the ball pretty clearly comes to a full rest as he catches it on his hip.

Whatever. The officials missed it. It was more fun to see Brooks get cooked anyway.

"We know what he's about and his reputation," Curry said of Brooks. "I don't get caught up in that. I just play basketball. You obviously let the game do the talking."

As usual, Curry's game indeed did plenty of talking when it mattered most, scoring 14 points over the final six minutes. After scoring just three points in the first half, Curry finished with 24 points, connecting on six of his 14 3-pointers.

The Warriors, now 2-1 on the season, have a quick turnaround as they hop on a plane to New Orleans to take on the undefeated Pelicans Monday night.