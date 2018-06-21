Stephen Curry's NBA Finals mouthguard to be auctioned, could be worth more than $25,000
Another one of Curry's mouthguards previously sold for $3,190
Stephen Curry loves NBA championships, but he might love his mouthguards just as much.That's why it should be no surprise that Curry's mouthpiece from Game 4 of this year's NBA Finals is, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell, set to be auctioned by California's SCP Auctions -- and could fetch more than $25,000.
OK, maybe that's a little surprising. Do you know how many clear, strapless and unused mouthguards you could get from Walmart for that price? (It's 1,250. We did the math.)
After Curry's Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers for their third NBA title in four years, a fan apparently asked the All-Star for his mouthguard and got Curry to toss it to him "just like his basketball shot." From there, per Rovell, he put the spit-catcher into a napkin and into his pocket for safe keeping. No word on whether he tried it on for himself before contacting SCP Auctions to sell it.
Now, the auction company -- the same one that previously auctioned another Curry mouthguard for $3,190 and once sold a $400,000 Rocky Balboa statue to Sylvester Stallone -- is estimating an even bigger sale than before.
SCP Auctions president David Kohler, per Rovell, "said the mouthguard, which has the Under Armour logo and Curry's interlocking SC logo, could be worth at least $25,000."
"It would be perfect," Kohler added, "for a Warriors fan who is a dentist."
