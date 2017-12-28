Sylvester Stallone drops $400K to bring a 1,800-pound Rocky statue to his house

The statue is the original backup from 'Rocky III' and acts as a replica of the one in Philadelphia

Rocky Balboa is home.

A month after SCP Auctions put it up for a sale, a statue of Hollywood's on-screen boxing icon has landed in the hands of Rocky himself. Sylvester Stallone, the headliner of Rocky's seven-film series, acquired the statue for just over $400,000, TMZ reported this week, and he's already relocated it to his Los Angeles home.

The San Diego Hall of Champions, a sports museum that closed in June 2017, originally housed the statue, which was created as a backup for 1982's "Rocky III," but it's now proudly displayed at Stallone's house. Standing about 12 1/2 feet tall and weighing 1,800 pounds, according to ESPN, it's an exact replica of the Rocky statue found near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and was sculpted by A. Thomas Schomberg, who created both statues for a scene at the "Rocky steps" there.

Stallone shared an Instagram video that shows the statue being hauled into his home -- a video in which he can't resist giving fans taglines to future Balboa installments, telling the camera that Rocky "shall rise again" and that "he's down, but he ain't out:"

Then, in pure Stallone fashion, came a Christmas Day pose alongside the statue -- and none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

