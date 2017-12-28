Sylvester Stallone drops $400K to bring a 1,800-pound Rocky statue to his house
The statue is the original backup from 'Rocky III' and acts as a replica of the one in Philadelphia
Rocky Balboa is home.
A month after SCP Auctions put it up for a sale, a statue of Hollywood's on-screen boxing icon has landed in the hands of Rocky himself. Sylvester Stallone, the headliner of Rocky's seven-film series, acquired the statue for just over $400,000, TMZ reported this week, and he's already relocated it to his Los Angeles home.
The San Diego Hall of Champions, a sports museum that closed in June 2017, originally housed the statue, which was created as a backup for 1982's "Rocky III," but it's now proudly displayed at Stallone's house. Standing about 12 1/2 feet tall and weighing 1,800 pounds, according to ESPN, it's an exact replica of the Rocky statue found near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and was sculpted by A. Thomas Schomberg, who created both statues for a scene at the "Rocky steps" there.
Stallone shared an Instagram video that shows the statue being hauled into his home -- a video in which he can't resist giving fans taglines to future Balboa installments, telling the camera that Rocky "shall rise again" and that "he's down, but he ain't out:"
Then, in pure Stallone fashion, came a Christmas Day pose alongside the statue -- and none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.
-
2017 CBS Sports boxing fight of the year
The two middleweights were great, but a pair of 115 pounders were easily the best fight this...
-
CBS Sports best boxing knockouts of 2017
Wilder's absolute destruction of Bermane Stiverne was as violent as boxing gets
-
2017 boxer of the year: Anthony Joshua
It was a tough choice, but the unified heavyweight champ was just too good in 2017
-
Jacobs predicts Saunders-Lemieux winner
Jacobs, a top middleweight contender, makes final prediction and hopes to face winner in 2...
-
Mayweather: I can make $1 billion in UFC
'Money' thinks he could be making even more cash soon
-
Cleared to fight, Fury calls out Joshua
The former heavyweight champion accepted a backdated two-year doping ban
Add a Comment