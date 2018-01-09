Steve Kerr considers LaVar Ball the 'Kardashian' of the NBA and feels horrible for Luke Walton

Steve Kerr has been able to watch from afar as LaVar Ball entered the NBA atmosphere with his loud mouth and braggadocio. The Warriors' head coach has not needed to weigh in much on the father of the Lakers' rookie point guard, Lonzo Ball.

But when the elder Ball blasted Lakers coach Luke Walton in an interview about his son, Kerr was asked for his opinion. Walton was a Warriors assistant under Kerr and stepped in as interim head coach while Kerr dealt with a back injury two seasons ago.

Kerr's answer is interesting and very firm on where he stands on Ball. He calls him the Kardashian of the NBA.

Steve Kerr weighs in on LaVar Ball, ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ZOExLlCn9W — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2018

"Where we're going is where going away from covering the game, and we're going toward just sensationalized news. It's not even news really. It's just complete nonsense. But if you package that irrational nonsense with glitter and some ribbon, people are going to watch. So, I talked to people in the media this year. I said, 'Why do you guys have to cover that guy?' And they say, 'Well, we don't want to, but our bosses tell us we have to because of the ratings, because of the readership.' "Somewhere, I guess in Lithuania, LaVar Ball is laughing. People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than that he's become the Kardashian of the NBA or something. That sells, and that's what's true in politics, entertainment and now in sports. It doesn't matter if there's any substance involved in an issue. It's just, 'Can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason?' There's nothing interesting about that story. Do you know how many parents of my players have probably been at home like, 'Man, he should be playing my kid.' And yet, we're sticking a microphone in his face because, apparently, it gets ratings. I don't know who cares, but people do care."

Kerr having to see one of the NBA's bright young coaches -- and a friend -- blasted by a player's father has to be an annoyance for him. He expanded on Walton's role in this to USA Today:

"I feel horrible for Luke," Kerr said. "That's my guy. He's one of my best friends. He shouldn't have to deal with this, but to me one of the things about the NBA is it's always been a haven from the parents, right? The guys who coach high school are the ones who really have to deal with the parents. I've never had to talk to a parent who's upset about playing time. I'm sure there are plenty out there, but they don't have a voice in the NBA. But for whatever reason, we're giving this guy a voice and Luke's got to deal with it. It's a shame."

Ker's comments on media and how Ball became popular are interesting because he's right that it wouldn't be a story if people didn't care about it. But Ball now has his own show, has made appearances on many others and has shaken up the basketball world with his proclamations and action.

If he's truly like a "Kardashian," he may stay famous for being famous for a while.