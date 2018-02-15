Steve Kerr on Florida school shooting: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government'
Kerr spoke on Wednesday's tragedy before the Warriors' game against the Trail Blazers
Before Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had strong words about the South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.
"Nothing has been done. It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theater. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, people that are running this country, to actually do anything. That's demoralizing.
"But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they've financed their campaign for them. So, hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all, to vote good people in, but hopefully we can find enough people with courage to help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues. Not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting."
Kerr has been vocal with his criticism of the administration of President Donald Trump. He wrote a letter to the president in September after the Warriors had their White House invitation revoked, urging Trump to "bring us together." Kerr's father, Malcolm H. Kerr, was shot and killed by two gunmen in 1984 while serving as President of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.
