After the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Wizards, Chris Paul made it clear that he thought Isiah Thomas was involved in the team's decision-making process. In an interview with the New York Times' Sopan Deb, Paul (who eventually wound up on the Warriors) repeatedly said that "Mat and Isiah" -- owner Matt Ishbia and Thomas -- "wanted to go in a different direction."

These comments came several months after Turner Sports' Chris Haynes reported that Thomas would have a prominent role in the front office and Ishbia denied at his introductory press conference, calling Thomas a "great friend of mine" but "not someone I have in a role."

In an interview with the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, answering a question directly about Paul's comments, Ishbia characterized Thomas as someone he can go to for advice but denied that Thomas had anything at all to do with that particular trade:

"That had nothing to do with the trade of Chris Paul. Chris Paul was a great part of our organization for years and years and we were lucky to have him and I wish him nothing but the best going forward." … "When decisions are made in the organization, (team president of basketball operations and GM) James Jones, myself, (CEO) Josh Bartelstein, (head coach) Frank Vogel, our executive team make decisions. Outside people don't have any role in our decision-making process. They never have, they never will. I've asked for advice from a lot of people, specifically Tom Izzo, Isiah Thomas, Mateen Cleaves, Charlie Bell. I talk to a lot of people, but honestly, on this situation, not one of those people were consulted on this decision."

Separately, Ishbia told ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "As I said the day I was introduced, Isiah is a friend and has no formal role. If that changes, we will announce it."

In that same story, ESPN notes that Thomas, who is on the board of Ishbia's mortgage company, has spent time in Phoenix advising the front office in an informal capacity, but has not been around lately and was not involved in the Bradley Beal trade. ESPN also reported that Thomas has spent time with Suns execs at summer league in Las Vegas, where he has been doing commentary for NBA TV.

Ishbia also addressed his incident on the sideline with Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of Phoenix's second-round series, telling ESPN, "I wasn't flopping, I put my hands up and moved back because I wanted to make sure I wasn't touching [Jokic]."

Thomas, memorably, was sitting next to Ishbia at the time.