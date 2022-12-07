The Boston Celtics (20-5) will try to remain perfect on their current road trip when they face the Phoenix Suns (16-8) on Wednesday night. Boston opened the trip with a pair of wins at Brooklyn and Toronto, improving to an NBA-best 20-5 this season. Phoenix has lost two of its last three games after going on a six-game winning streak at the end of November.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 1 point in the latest Suns vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

Suns vs. Celtics spread: Suns +1

Suns vs. Celtics over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Celtics money line: Phoenix +100, Boston -120

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has been without veteran point guard Chris Paul for nearly a month due to a heel injury, but he intends to play in this game. Paul averaged 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 10 games earlier this season, along with 1.7 steals per game. Star guard Devin Booker struggled in a loss to Dallas on Monday, but he had averaged 39 points per game in the four contests leading up to that loss.

Booker leads the Suns with 28.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game this season. Big man Deandre Ayton is scoring 17.1 points and grabbing 9.6 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges is adding 16.0 points. Phoenix has been the team to back in this matchup, covering the spread in 10 of its last 13 games against Boston.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, losing just two games in the entire month of November. The Celtics have opened their current six-game road trip with wins at Brooklyn and Toronto, covering the spread in both victories. They have now covered the spread in seven of their last eight games and have won outright in 16 of their last 18 games.

The Celtics were without center Al Horford (back) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) on Monday, but they are both expected to play on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum picked up the slack with 31 points and 12 rebounds, marking his 12th double-double of the season. Jaylen Brown has scored at least 20 points in 15 consecutive games, while veteran Blake Griffin had 13 points and eight rebounds in 32 minutes on Monday.

