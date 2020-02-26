Suns vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-19; Phoenix 24-34

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 15-3 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

If there were any doubts why Los Angeles was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by a 124-97 margin over the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-37. It was another big night for the Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 62-62 at the half for the Suns and the Utah Jazz on Monday, but the Suns stepped up in the second half for a cozy 131-111 win. Point guard Ricky Rubio gave his former team something to remember him by as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven steals for Phoenix.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 38-19 and Phoenix to 24-34. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.9 on average. But Phoenix is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23. We'll see if that edge gives Phoenix a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.