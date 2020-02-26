Suns vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Suns vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Current Records: Los Angeles 38-19; Phoenix 24-34
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are 15-3 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
If there were any doubts why Los Angeles was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by a 124-97 margin over the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-37. It was another big night for the Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 62-62 at the half for the Suns and the Utah Jazz on Monday, but the Suns stepped up in the second half for a cozy 131-111 win. Point guard Ricky Rubio gave his former team something to remember him by as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven steals for Phoenix.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 38-19 and Phoenix to 24-34. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.9 on average. But Phoenix is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23. We'll see if that edge gives Phoenix a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96
