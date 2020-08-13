Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: The Suns are thriving in the NBA Bubble ( 2:19 )

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks meet on Thursday afternoon in an intriguing Western Conference tilt. While the Mavericks are locked into the No. 7 seed, the Suns enter Thursday's game with a great deal of pressure, needing to pick up a win to stay in contention for the NBA's inaugural play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. For Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis (heel) and Seth Curry (leg) are questionable to play, with Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Maxi Kleber (knee) listed as probable and Courtney Lee (calf) ruled out. On the Phoenix side, Cameron Johnson (patella) is probable and Kelly Oubre (knee) is doubtful.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Phoenix as the 8.5-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 235 in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Suns picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Suns. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Suns vs. Mavericks:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 235 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Suns -380, Mavericks +310

PHX: The Suns are 7-0 against the spread during the NBA's restart

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are playing at a high level and that is evident in their statistical trends during the NBA's restart. In addition to being the only undefeated team in the bubble, Phoenix owns top-five marks in both offensive and defensive efficiency, leading to the league's best net rating in Orlando.

For the full season, Phoenix also has defined strengths offensively, including a top-five mark in free-throw rate. From there, the Suns are merely league average in avoiding turnovers offensively but, against a Mavericks team that ranks last in the NBA in forcing turnovers, that is a potential advantage to exploit. From there, Dallas has nothing to play for in terms of seeding, while Phoenix should be properly motivated in a must-win scenario.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Though the Mavericks are locked into the No. 7 seed in the West, Dallas still has a high-powered offense and Luka Doncic is expected to play. The second-year star is averaging 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season, and Doncic is the centerpiece of the NBA's best offense.

Dallas leads the league in points scored per possession, and the Mavericks also rank in the top four of the NBA in effective field-goal percentage and turnover rate. Dallas is also above average in offensive rebounding and free-throw creation, putting pressure on the Suns, even with Phoenix holding the motivational advantage.

How to make Suns vs. Mavericks picks

