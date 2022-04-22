The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans match up in a pivotal Game 3 battle on Friday night. Phoenix came out and won the Game 1 matchup 125-114 but didn't have the same luck in Game 2. Guard Devin Booker got hurt in the third quarter (right hamstring strain) and the Pelicans rallied and won 110-99 to even the series 1-1. Booker will be out for Game 3 and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 216.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pelicans vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Phoenix -1.5

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 216 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Phoenix -125, New Orleans +105

PHO: Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 conference quarterfinals games



NO: Pelicans are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 Friday games



Why the Suns can cover

Guard Chris Paul is a savvy veteran in the backcourt for Phoenix. Paul is an all-around offensive threat who is selfless as a distributor and the 12-time All-Star has blazing speed when driving and dishing to the basket. Paul will consistently orchestrate the offense and is money from mid-range. In this series, Paul is averaging 23.5 points, 12 assists, and two steals per game. In Game 1, the Wake Forest product posted 30 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a versatile defender who can legitimately guard multiple positions on the floor. Bridges is a mix of length and tenacity with great footwork and the Villanova product is a slasher that has a reliable jumper from the perimeter. The 2018 first-round pick has a high motor and plays hard every time he touches the floor. In Game 2, he finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is an instinctive and impressive scorer who can get a bucket from multiple spots on the floor. The Duke product has the length to shoot over defenders but can also play through contact at the rim. The 2020 All-Star can dominate his matchup one-on-one with an array of moves and is averaging a team-high 27.5 points with eight rebounds and 6.5 assists through two games. In the Game 2 victory, Ingram dropped 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Guard CJ McCollum is a fearless three-level scorer who is an all-around shooter with a consistent mid-range game. The Lehigh product knows how to create space from defenders to have open looks and he can also set his teammates up for easy shots. In this series, McCollum is logging 24 points, eight rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. In his last contest, he amassed 23 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

How to make Suns vs. Pelicans picks

