Tee Morant, the father of embattled Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant, candidly held his son accountable for the actions that have led to his suspension while speaking to campers at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans. Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star and the league's 2020 Rookie of the Year, was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season after flashing a gun on Instagram Live on two separate occasions.

Speaking to the campers, the elder Morant reminded the young attendees to "be mindful of every decision you make," using his own son's example to illustrate his point. Rather than claim that his son got in trouble because of the people he chose to associate himself with, Morant reminded the campers that his son was solely responsible for his actions.

"My son didn't get in trouble for people around him -- he got in trouble for his decisions," Morant said. "So always be mindful of every decision y'all make, because it can pretty much take over you and consume you and make you think that you're who you're not. ... I'm just telling y'all, just make the right decisions, alright?"

Morant's trouble started on March 4, when he brandished a firearm at a Denver nightclub while livestreaming on Instagram following a victory over the Denver Nuggets. 10 weeks later -- and after being suspended eight games for his actions -- Morant flashed a gun yet again while livestreaming in a car driving through Memphis, leading to him being suspended for 25 games.

Morant will now miss a third of the season and will not be eligible to return until December.