The Lakers' Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, but should be ready for the 2018-19 season, report says

Whether he's part of a trade or a core member of the team going forward, Lonzo Ball is a crucial component to the Los Angeles Lakers' rebuilding effort. Ball's progress may be delayed a bit, since, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, he has a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season due to various injuries, including a sprained MCL in that same left knee.