The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday at the Paycom Center. OKC is 40-17 overall and 23-6 at home, while Houston is 25-32 overall and 5-22 on the road. These teams met on Sunday, with the Thunder prevailing 123-110. The Thunder enter this matchup with a 36-20-1 record against the spread, while Portland is 28-27-2 ATS.

Tip-off in Oklahoma City is at 10 p.m. ET. The Thunder are favored by 10 points in the latest Thunder vs. Rockets odds, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

Thunder vs. Rockets spread: Thunder -10

Thunder vs. Rockets over/under: 235.5 points

Thunder vs. Rockets money line: Thunder: -518, Rockets: +387

What you need to know about the Rockets

All five starters for Houston scored in double figures in the team's loss to OKC on Sunday. Jabari Smith and Fred VanVleet led the way with 20 points each. Center Alperen Sengun added a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets are 7-15-1 against the spread in their last 23 games as the road underdog. Houston has improved immensely year-over-year in large part due to the play of Sengun and 22-year-old shooting guard Jalen Green. Sengun enters Tuesday averaging 21 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Green is averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder entered their Sunday tilt with the Rockets with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Oklahoma City came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 123-110 on Sunday. The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 36 points along with seven assists and five rebounds, and Chet Holmgren, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

OKC is sitting in a tie for first place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 20-9 against the spread in their last 29 games when at home. Gilgeous-Alexander has played himself into the MVP discussion, and enters this matchup averaging 31.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. See which team to pick here.

