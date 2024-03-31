There is a major fued brewing in Minnesota between current Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor and prospective buyers Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. But if there were any concerns that the growing drama surrounding the canceled sale of the team would affect performances on the court, the players have put them to rest.

The Wolves extended their winning streak to four games with a 111-98 victory over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Friday to move back into first place in the Western Conference. Following the win, the players shared their thoughts on the boardroom maneuverings, and made it clear they were not concerned.

"I don't think it affects the players as much," Mike Conley told the Star Tribune. "Maybe it affects the image of the team, the aura of the team around a little bit. But as far as the players are concerned, I think we just are like, 'Damn, that's crazy.' Then we go back to watching film and worrying about [Nikola] Jokic, Jamal Murray and [Michael] Porter and those guys. It's a unique situation and it's something we don't have any control over. We're trying to do our job."

Star guard Anthony Edwards was even more dismissive, claiming he wasn't aware of what was going on.

"I don't have social media, so I don't know nothin' about nothin'," Edwards said. "I just found out today. Yeah, that has nothing to do with me. I'm just here to play basketball. Wherever that go, that go."

Based on their recent performances, you have to believe them. The Wolves have surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since 2004, and will likely finish with the second-most wins in a season in franchise history. Next month, they'll try to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004, and perhaps even contend for the Western Conference crown.

While that's going on, Taylor, Rodriguez and Lore will continue to duke it out in the media and court rooms. Taylor said on Thursday that the deal was off after Rodriguez and Lore missed the deadline to complete the purchase. "The Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale," Taylor stated in a press release.

Rodriguez and Lore, however, contend that they have "fulfilled our obligations" and accused Taylor of having "seller's remorse." They plan to continue pursuing ownership. "It is now personal," Rodriguez told The Athletic. "We can be in this (fight) for five years, 10 years, whatever. We're not going to let go."