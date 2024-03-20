Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore have lost their financial backing ahead of the final scheduled payment to complete their purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, current owner Glen Taylor said on Tuesday.

"They had an equity group that was going to come in and put in $300 million, and that equity group has either withdrawn or the NBA has denied them," Taylor said in an interview with David Shama, a local reporter in Minnesota. "They have to go out and find new revenue. That I do know. I don't know if they found it or what they're going to do. We haven't seen the schedule of ownership yet."

The final payment to complete the purchase is scheduled for March 27. This would finalize a process that began in 2021 when Rodriguez and Lore first agreed to the protracted sale. Since then, the two have made two installments, each purchasing 20% of the franchise, which was valued at $1.5 billion. This final transaction would cover the remaining 40% stake they agreed to acquire earlier this year.

Rodriguez and Lore had a funding agreement with Carlyle Group, an investment firm in Washington, D.C, but the NBA rejected that deal, according to Axios. While the league has recently allowed private equity groups to buy into NBA franchises, Carlyle's other holdings "ran afoul of its institutional ownership rules."

The NBA denied that report in a statement to ESPN on Wednesday, stating that the league "did not deny Carlyle's proposed investment." Both the Timberwolves and Carlyle Group declined to comment.

Rodriguez and Lore have been meeting with other potential financiers, and are still confident of completing the purchase before the end of the month, per Sportico. However, whether they will be able to do so remains to be seen. According to Taylor, the duo will need to raise about $600 million to make it happen.

On the court, the Timberwolves are enjoying one of the best seasons in franchise history. At 47-21, they are on pace to win 50 games for the first time since 2004 and sit in third place in the Western Conference.