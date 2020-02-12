Timberwolves vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Minnesota

Current Records: Charlotte 17-36; Minnesota 16-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.96 points per game. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. Charlotte will need to watch out since Minnesota has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Toronto Raptors prevailed over the Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Towns.

Meanwhile, Charlotte strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 87-76. Small forward Miles Bridges (18 points) and shooting guard Malik Monk (17 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

The Timberwolves are now 16-36 while Charlotte sits at 17-36. Charlotte is 7-9 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 10-25 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against Minnesota.