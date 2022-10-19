Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Minnesota

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Oklahoma City and Minnesota are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Thunder struggled last year, ending up 24-58. While the Timberwolves were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 46-36.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC could only manage to knock down 43% of their shots, making them worst in the league in field goal percentage. Minnesota's offense has more to brag about, as they they were the best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 115.9 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Oklahoma City will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota and Oklahoma City both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.