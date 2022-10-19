Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Oklahoma City and Minnesota are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Thunder struggled last year, ending up 24-58. While the Timberwolves were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 46-36.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC could only manage to knock down 43% of their shots, making them worst in the league in field goal percentage. Minnesota's offense has more to brag about, as they they were the best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 115.9 on average.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Oklahoma City will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota and Oklahoma City both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Minnesota 132 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 04, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 07, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Jan 05, 2022 - Minnesota 98 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Mar 22, 2021 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 05, 2021 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96