Through 2 Quarters

The experts predicted a victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it's no sure thing at this point. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but Minnesota leads 56-52 over the Golden State Warriors.

The top scorer for the Timberwolves has been center Karl-Anthony Towns (13 points). Golden State hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 11 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Golden State 31-11; Minnesota 20-22

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Golden State should still be riding high after a win, while the Timberwolves will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Thursday, falling 116-108. Despite their defeat, Minnesota got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six dimes, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Dubs this past Friday. They put a hurting on the Chicago Bulls on the road to the tune of 138-96. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-47. Golden State's power forward Jonathan Kuminga looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to three blocks.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting last November, Minnesota lost to the Warriors on the road by a decisive 123-110 margin. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Leandro Bolmaro: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Golden State