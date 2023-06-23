We might not have to wait too long to see the top picks from the 2023 NBA Draft play against each other. The schedule for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was released on Friday, and the San Antonio Spurs are slated to play against the Charlotte Hornets on the first day. The Spurs used the top overall pick in the draft to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, while the Hornets selected forward Brandon Miller out of Alabama with the second pick. If both guys play, we'll get to see them go head-to-head for the first time on July 7.

Two days later on July 9, the Spurs are slated to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers, who used the third pick in the draft to select highly-hyped guard prospect Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite. This game could potentially provide us with the first matchup between Wembanyama and Henderson since an exhibition game in Las Vegas last fall between the Ignite and Wembanyama's French team, Metropolitans 92. Both of those games have the potential to be must-see TV. Miller and Henderson will also get a chance to play against each other, as the Hornets will play the Blazers on July 11.

It remains to be seen how much each of these guys will actually play in Summer League, as teams have different approaches when it comes to playing top picks over the offseason. For what it's worth, Wembanyama confirmed that he planned to play in Summer League prior to the draft. The Spurs are also set to participate in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento in the first week of July. At this point, we don't know if Wembanyama will play in those games at all, or wait until Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will run from July 7-17, and feature 76 total games. All of those games will air on television on NBA TV and ESPN networks. All 30 teams in the NBA will participate, and each team will play at least five games. After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will then meet in the championship game.