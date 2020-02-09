Trail Blazers vs. Heat: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Portland
Current Records: Miami 34-17; Portland 24-29
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 12 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Trail Blazers will look to defend their home court against Miami at 9 p.m. ET. Rip City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.04 points per matchup.
Rip City was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 117-114 to the Utah Jazz. Rip City was up 72-58 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City and played for 38 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, falling 105-97. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Bam Adebayo, who had 26 points along with seven boards.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put Portland at 24-29 and the Heat at 34-17. Portland is 14-14 after losses this season, Miami 14-2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92
- Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109
