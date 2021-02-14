Two of the top scorers in the NBA will go head-to-head when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit Luka Doncic and the surging Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Trail Blazers have won three in a row but now begin a stretch where they must play six of the next seven games on the road. The Mavericks have a chance to reach the .500 mark after starting 4-0 on their seven-game homestand.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Dallas as a five-point favorite, while the over-under is 235.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -5

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks over-under: 235.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -200, Trail Blazers +175

DAL: The Mavericks have shot over 50 percent in three straight games

POR: The Trail Blazers rank fourth in the league at 115.2 points per game

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Lillard had a relatively quiet game in Friday's 129-110 drubbing of Cleveland, missing all six 3-point attempts and scoring 20 points after netting at least 30 in eight of the previous 11 contests. He is averaging 29.0 points and 7.2 two assists this season. Lillard turned in a memorable performance in the last matchup against Dallas in August, pouring in 61 points while burying nine 3-pointers.

Carmelo Anthony is providing a huge offensive spark off the bench, scoring at least 20 points in five of the last six games and averaging 23.3 during the perfect three-game homestand. He was superb from long range over the past three games, connecting on 12 of 22 3-point attempts. Center Enes Kanter had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Portland's victory over Cleveland, recording his ninth double-double over the past 10 games.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic continued his torrid stretch by scoring a career-high 46 points and handing out 12 assists Friday. He tied a franchise record shared by Mark Aguirre and Dirk Nowitzki by scoring at least 25 points for the 13th consecutive game. He is averaging 35.5 points on the homestand and pushed his team-leading mark to 28.5 to rank fifth in the NBA, one spot behind Lillard.

Dallas has found an offensive rhythm recently, averaging 130.5 points during the four-game winning streak after putting up a season-high total in Friday's 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. That's a marked contrast to late last month when the team was limited to 108 points or fewer five times during a six-game losing streak. The Mavericks buried 25 3-pointers in Friday's win.

