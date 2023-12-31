Tyrese Haliburton's breakout season continued on Saturday night when he went off for 22 points, five rebounds and a career-high 23 assists in the Indiana Pacers' 140-126 win over the New York Knicks. In the process, he tied the Pacers' franchise record for assists and joined Magic Johnson and John Stockton in a highly exclusive club.

After a bit of a post-In Season Tournament slump, the Pacers have now won three games in a row. The turnaround is thanks in large part to their main man, who has been orchestrating their offense to perfection, and making history in the process. Over the three games, Haliburton is averaging 25.3 points and 17.7 assists, and has turned it over just five times -- an astounding 10.6/1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Most notably, he became the first player in over three decades to have back-to-back 20-point, 20-assist games, and just the third player ever. The last player to do so was Stockton on March 1 and March 3, 1990. Johnson, meanwhile, is the only other player to pull off the feat, and did so on Dec. 18 and 19, 1994.

If you look solely at assists, Haliburton is the fourth player to have consecutive 20-assist games, joining Johnson, Stockton and Kevin Porter.

Thanks to their recent hot streak, the Pacers are back above .500 for the season at 17-14. They are still stuck in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, though, which has them outside of the top-six and a guaranteed playoff spot. The Pacers haven't been to the postseason since 2018, and are looking to snap one of the longest droughts in franchise history.