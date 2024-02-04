Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Milwaukee 33-16, Utah 24-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.98

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Delta Center. The Jazz took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

The Bucks and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 246.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Milwaukee walked away with a 129-117 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Bucks were down 25 points with 11:42 left in the second quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 48 points and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last four times he's played. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 127-124. The Jazz didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help the Jazz's cause all that much against the Knicks on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 33-16. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-26 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Bucks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 19-30 ATS record.

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.