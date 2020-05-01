Vanessa Bryant honors Gigi Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday
Vanessa shared a photo and a message to her daughter on Instagram
On what would have been Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday, Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her daughter in an Instagram post. In January, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California while heading to a basketball game.
Since the crash, Vanessa has written multiple tributes and reflected on what Gigi meant to her and her three sisters. Here's what she wrote in her latest tribute:
"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"
In a second post, Vanessa asked called on people to wear red to honor Gigi and share the hashtag #PlayGigisWay:
"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi's way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita (We are in the process of making this bracelet available for proceeds to benefit our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I will update you with a post when we have them available for purchase)."
Since the premature passing of Mambacita, as Gigi was called, UConn -- the school she openly talked about wanting to play college basketball at -- and the WNBA have honored her and the others who's lives were lost in the accident.
The University of Connecticut women's basketball team put a Husky jersey with Gigi's number on a chair with flowers shortly after her death. The arena then took part in a 24-second moment of silence, honoring the jersey number Kobe wore for the Lakers, in a game against Team USA.
The WNBA made Gianna and her high school teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, honorary draft picks in the 2020 draft.
