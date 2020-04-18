2020 WNBA Draft: Gianna Bryant, teammates in fatal helicopter crash, selected as honorary draft picks
The WNBA paid tribute to the lives of Kobe Bryant's daughter and the other teenagers
In a tribute to the dreams of Gianna Bryant and two of her teammates who were killed, along with their parents and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in the fatal helicopter crash, the WNBA paid tribute to the three teenage girls by making them honorary draft picks in this year's class. The 2020 WNBA Draft opened with commissioner Cathy Engelbert, from her home due to the league hosting a virtual draft, announcing Bryant, along with her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as honorary selections.
At the end of the tribute, Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, thanked the WNBA for making Gigi and her teammates honorary selections, and shared some words in her daughter's memory:
Bryant initially announced the WNBA's plan when she posted a short promo clip of Friday's draft with a caption that included Gianna and her teammates.
Gianna, Alyssa, Payton and their parents were on their way to a basketball tournament when the helicopter they were traveling on crashed into a mountain in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. Everyone on board was killed.
Those in the basketball community have shown an outpouring of support and tributes toward not just Kobe, but also his daughter. Gigi was featured heavily in the Staples Center tribute to Kobe, and the UConn Huskies -- where she wanted to play college ball -- created a tribute jersey in her honor. Two seats were reserved with her jersey alongside Kobe's in the first night the Lakers played since their deaths.
-
WNBA Draft results
The New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu with the top overall pick of the 'virtual' draft
-
How to watch: 2020 WNBA Draft
Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick
-
WNBA Mock Draft: Ionescu still No. 1
The Liberty now have three first-round picks after trading Charles to the Mystics in a three-team...
-
WNBA Draft order, things to know
Sabrina Ionescu, the biggest star in college basketball, could be headed to New York
-
Breaking down Ionescu's passing
Ionescu averaged 9.1 assists per game as a senior and has all sorts of tricks up her sleeve
-
WNBA Draft odds: Props and over/unders
Prop odds are in for Friday's WNBA Draft
-
Live updates: 2020 WNBA Draft
Sabrina Ionescu was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty on Friday