Veteran big man Udonis Haslem to return for 17th season with Miami Heat

Considering he's played just 40 games in the last three seasons combined, it would be understandable if you didn't realize Udonis Haslem was still in the NBA. But the veteran big man just keeps hanging around with the Miami Heat, and will be doing so for another season after agreeing to a one-year deal with the team on Tuesday.

Haslem announced the news himself on Twitter.

Once a vital part of multiple championship teams in Miami, Haslem barely plays anymore, and hasn't been a serious contributor since 2015. That he's remained on the team as a glorified assistant coach shows how much he means to the organization and the culture he helped build.

A fan favorite, Haslem was born in Miami and has spent his entire career with the Heat after signing with them in 2003 as an undrafted free agent. Even when he was starting regularly, he was never a guy who put up crazy stats, but he endeared himself to the crowd and his teammates with his hustle and energy plays. So much so that many expect the Heat to retire his jersey once he does decide to hang up his sneakers.

Until then, he'll be in his usual spot on the Miami bench, hyping up his teammates and providing plenty of leadership in the locker room.