Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals: LeBron James goes off the glass, throws down monster dunk in Game 3
LeBron James isn't messing around in Game 3 of the NBA Finals
LeBron James knows what's at stake in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are currently down 2-0 the Warriors in this series and no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win the NBA title. While James has made history in the past, he would rather get a win in Game 3 and avoid that kind of deficit.
James set the tone early on in Game 3. The Cavs got off to a rocking start, but it was this monster dunk off the backboard that really showed he wasn't messing around back home in Cleveland.
Players have gone off glass before plenty of times -- All-Star Games, regular-season games and even normal playoff games. However, in the NBA Finals? The guts it takes to even attempt something like this is unfathomable. What if James messes up the pass, or bricks the dunk on the rim, or turns the ball over because he couldn't catch his own pass? So much can go wrong here and he does it all like it was nothing. It was easy for him.
The Warriors might be massive favorites in this series, but James isn't going to go down without a fight. The tone has been set. Now to see how the rest of the Cavs respond.
