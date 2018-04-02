Warriors' Steph Curry says Rockets' James Harden is 'leader in the clubhouse' for MVP

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the MVP discussion is going to pick up plenty of steam as players submit the final pieces of their resumes. James Harden has been the assumed winner for most of the season, but in recent weeks Anthony Davis and LeBron James have made serious charges.

Last week, LeBron made a strong declaration that he believes he deserves the honor, telling reporters that if he had to vote for someone, he would vote for himself. Now, we know who another multiple-time winner of the MVP Award would choose to take home the trophy for this season.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry joined CBS Sports' Bill Reiter on Monday afternoon, and shared his thoughts on the race for MVP. Unsurprisingly, Curry is going for the Houston Rockets guard.

Curry's full response:

Every year there's storylines that you can kinda gravitate towards in the MVP race and whatnot. And obviously this year you got James [Harden} who's been leading the charge all year, you got that Houston team playing at a high level, and he's taken his game to another level, so it's been fun I guess to watch the teams play against him. I think he's the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the vote. But you got Anthony Davis, LeBron's been playing amazing, if injuries could be taken off there's guys on our team that are playing well too. It's one of those things. The NBA's in such a great place with talent all across the league, and guys playing at historic levels. So can't make a wrong choice, but I obviously feel James is the leader in the clubhouse on that front.

It's hard to argue with Curry's pick.

Harden has put up incredible stats -- 30.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 rebounds per game -- while leading the Rockets to the best record in the league, at 62-15.