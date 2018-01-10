Warriors' Stephen Curry re-injures right ankle during shootaround; won't play Wed.

In the midst of an incredible individual stretch, Stephen Curry will be sidelined for at least a game after re-injuring the right ankle that kept him out for 11 games in December.

It was reported that Curry slipped during shootaround on Wednesday and left the court for treatment. The Warriors later announced that Curry had suffered another right ankle sprain and that he would be held out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Injury update for tonight's game: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) & Klay Thompson (rest) are out. Kevin Durant (right calf strain), Draymond Green (right knee soreness) & Andre Iguodala (left knee & hip soreness) are available to play. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 10, 2018

Kevin Durant, who missed the last three games with a strained calf, is listed as probable.

A Warriors source said Stephen Curry's sprained right ankle "doesn’t look serious at all, but we’re not taking any chances on anything this year." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 10, 2018

Sources within the Warriors organization say the sprain doesn't appear too serious, which is great news, but the team is playing it safe with its superstar. Still, given his history with ankle problems this is the last thing that the Warriors and their fans wanted to hear.