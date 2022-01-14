Two of the best teams in the NBA face off on Friday at the United Center. The Golden State Warriors visit the Chicago Bulls for the matchup, with the Warriors (30-11) entering on the second night of a back-to-back after a tough 118-99 loss to the Bucks on Thursday. The Bulls are 15-5 at home and an impressive 27-12 overall this season. Alex Caruso (protocols), Patrick Williams (wrist), Javonte Green (adductor) and Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) are out for Chicago. Draymond Green (calf), James Wiseman (knee), Klay Thompson (rest), and Gary Payton II (back) will miss this one for Golden State, while is day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game early.

Chicago is a four-point home favorite for this 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 221.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Bulls vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -4

Warriors vs. Bulls over-under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Bulls money line: Bulls -190, Warriors +160

GSW: The Warriors are 3-3 against the spread with no rest

CHI: The Bulls are 13-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are enjoying a great deal of success in 2021-22, with strong units on both offense and defense. Golden State leads the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing fewer than 1.03 points per possession. The Warriors are also No. 1 in the league in field-goal percentage allowed, with opponents making fewer than 43 percent of shots. Golden State also ranks soundly in the top five in 3-point defense, assists allowed and steals, with a top-tier defensive rebound rate of 74 percent.

Offensively, Golden State is scoring more than 1.1 points per possessions, assisting on nearly 70 percent of field goals to lead the NBA. The Warriors average more than 27 assists per game with a top-three mark in the NBA in shooting efficiency. Golden State bombs away from long distance, making more than 14 3-pointers per game, and the Warriors are a well-oiled machine on offense.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's offense is tremendous, ranking in the top five of the NBA in points per possession. The Bulls are also very strong defensively, however, and Chicago has matchup advantages on that end of the floor. The Bulls are allowing only 108.5 points per 100 possessions this season, significantly better than league average, and Chicago is giving up only 11.4 3-pointers per game. That ranks in the top eight of the NBA, and the Bulls are in the top 10 in 2-point efficiency allowed at 51.4 percent.

Opponents are averaging only 23.5 assists per game against the Bulls, with Chicago creating 14.5 turnovers per game and generating 7.9 steals per game. Golden State's offense can be explosive, but the Warriors are scoring only 1.04 points per possession in January. The Warriors have the second-worst turnover rate (16.0 percent) in the NBA this season, with Golden State also landing in the bottom 10 in free-throw creation, producing only 20.2 attempts per game at the charity stripe.

How to make Bulls vs. Warriors picks

