Who's Playing
Boston @ Golden State
Current Records: Boston 4-3; Golden State 4-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 2 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The Warriors bagged a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last week. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, and power forward Draymond Green, who had 17 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $628.43
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Golden State.
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119