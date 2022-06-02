Who's Playing

Boston @ Golden State

Current Records: Boston 4-3; Golden State 4-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 2 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors bagged a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last week. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, and power forward Draymond Green, who had 17 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $628.43

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Golden State.