The Golden State Warriors welcome the Boston Celtics to San Francisco on Tuesday evening for the first meeting between the teams during the 2020-21 season. Golden State is 11-9 this season, with Boston sitting at 10-8 overall. Marcus Smart (calf) is out for the Celtics, with James Wiseman (wrist) out for the Warriors. Draymond Green (adductor) and Eric Paschall (back) are probable for Golden State.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Boston as a three-point road favorite, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Celtics -150, Warriors +130

BOS: The Celtics are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

GSW: The Warriors are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is one of only a small handful of NBA teams that is above-average on both ends of the floor. Much of that can be attributed to the stellar play of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown is averaging 27.1 points and 5.4 rebounds this season, with Tatum adding 26.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Both are stout defenders as well, providing flexibility for head coach Brad Stevens.

The Celtics rank as a top 10 offense, scoring 111.6 points per 100 possessions, and they limit opponents to fewer than 1.09 points per possession defensively. Boston is keyed by top-six marks in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (29.1 percent) and turnover creation rate (15.5 percent), with above-average shooting marks and the ability to create havoc defensively.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has one of the NBA's best offensive forces in Stephen Curry. Not only does Curry produce 27.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, his gravity allows the rest of the Warriors to flourish in an easier offensive environment. One example is the play of Andrew Wiggins, who is averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range. As a team, the Warriors are also third in the NBA in assist rate (65.4 percent), and Golden State ranks in the top 10 in turnover avoidance, committing a giveaway on only 14.0 percent of offensive possessions.

On the other end, the Warriors are solid-or-better with Green on the court, and Golden State limits opponents to a 51.3 percent effective field goal shooting mark. Finally, the Warriors force a turnover on 15.1 percent of defensive possessions, a top-10 metric, and that variance could be crucial for Golden State against a quality opponent.

