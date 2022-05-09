A pivotal Game 4 matchup in the Western Conference semifinals involves the Memphis Grizzlies traveling to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Golden State is coming off a dominant 142-112 victory over Memphis in Game 3, and looks to take complete control of the series in front of its home crowd. Memphis guard Ja Morant (knee) is doubtful, so the Grizzlies will need their secondary scorers to step up as they look to even this 2022 NBA playoff series.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 223.5. Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the third full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Grizzlies, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -10.5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -550, Memphis +400

GS: Warriors are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

MEM: Grizzlies are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 Monday games

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Stephen Curry is an elite shooter and playmaker. Curry has an array of moves to beat his defender, while being fearless when attacking the lane. The eight-time All-Star is a pure shooter from downtown with nearly limitless range and a lighting quick release. Curry is averaging a team-high 27.6 points with 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. In Game 3, the Davidson product finished with 30 points and six assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another scoring threat in the backcourt with a lights-out shooting ability. Thompson is a gifted scorer who can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. The five-time All-Star plays extremely hard on defense and makes opposing players work to score. Thompson is averaging 20.1 points, 1.4 steals and is shooting 41 percent from downtown.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can dominate on the defensive end as a rim protector with fantastic length, footwork and anticipation. Jackson Jr. is very quick and agile for his size, allowing him to quickly change directions. The Michigan State product can also space the floor with his smooth jumper from the outside. He's putting up 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and is shooting 42 percent from deep.

Forward Brandon Clarke is another high-energy force in the frontcourt. Clarke does all the dirty work for Memphis, including diving for loose balls or consistently fighting on the boards to create extra opportunities for his team. The Gonzaga product does his best work above the rim with alley-oops and putbacks. Clarke is putting up 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game off the bench.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 223 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.