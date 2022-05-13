The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in a pivotal Game 6 contest during the Western Conference semifinals on Friday evening. The Grizzlies kept their postseason hopes alive in the last matchup, blowing out Golden State 134-95 in Game 5. The Warriors look to end the series tonight and avoid traveling back to Memphis for a Game 7. Memphis guard Ja Morant (knee) has been ruled out for this game and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by eight points in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 218.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -8

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -400, Memphis +310

GSW: The Warriors are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 Friday games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games as underdogs

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Stephen Curry is one of the top shooters in league history. Curry is remarkable on the offensive end with an array of moves. The eight-time All-Star has the best jumper in the NBA, but is also fearless when attacking the lane. Curry owns great court vision to set his teammates up as well. He is averaging 26.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. In Game 5, Curry racked up 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Jordan Poole is another scoring threat in the backcourt for Golden State. Poole is fluid with the ball, either finding the open man or working to create his own look. The Michigan product can score from all three levels with ease. Poole logs 20 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's also shooting 43 percent from downtown.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Desmond Bane spaces the floor and is a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. Bane has terrific strength, which allows him to play contact and finish at the rim. The TCU product is averaging 18.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from downtown. Bane hasn't played his best during this series, but produced a great outing in Game 5. He logged 21 points and went 4 for 6 from downtown.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is a rim protector in the paint for Memphis. Jackson Jr. is very agile and quickly adjusts on the defensive end. The Michigan State product shows excellent hands and has a good shooting stroke from the perimeter. Jackson Jr. averages 15.7 points, seven rebounds and a team-high 2.4 blocks per game. In the Game 5 win, he also dropped 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

