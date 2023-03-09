FedExForum hosts a key Western Conference showdown on Thursday evening. The Memphis Grizzlies welcome Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the third of four regular season matchups between the rival franchises. Memphis is 38-26 overall and 26-5 at home, while Golden State is 34-32 overall and 2-0 against the Grizzlies. Ja Morant (not with team), Steven Adams (knee), and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) are out for the Grizzlies, with Jake LaRavia (back) listed as questionable. Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Gary Payton II (adductor) are out for the Warriors.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 2-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Warriors -135, Grizzlies +115

GSW: The Warriors are 8-23 against the spread in road games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 19-11-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has clear and decisive strengths on offense. The Warriors are scoring more than 1.14 points per possession, and Golden State leads the league with 29.7 assists per game and a 69.2% assist percentage. Memphis is in the bottom five of the league in assists allowed (26.2 per game), with Golden State making more 3-pointers (16.5 per game) than any club in the NBA. The Warriors are shooting 38.3% from 3-point range, No. 4 in the league, and Golden State is shooting 56.1% inside the arc.

Golden State also takes advantage of its free throw attempts, converting at nearly an 80% clip, and the Warriors are also strong in key areas on defense. Golden State is in the top 10 in second-chance points allowed (12.7 per game) and 2-point percentage allowed (54.0%), with opponents shooting only 47.0% overall against the Warriors. Memphis has the worst free throw accuracy (72.5%) in the NBA, and the Grizzlies are in the bottom third of the league in shooting efficiency.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies have the benefit of a friendly venue at FedExForum. Memphis is one of the top three home teams in the league this season, posting a 26-5 record and a +10.6 net rating. In contrast, Golden State has struggled mightily on the road, posting bottom-five marks in the league with a 7-25 road record and a -6.6 net rating away from San Francisco. Memphis also has the superior defense by a considerable margin. The Grizzlies are in the top three of the NBA in defensive rating, yielding only 109.7 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis leads the league in field goal percentage allowed (44.9%) and 2-point percentage allowed (51.2%), with a top-five mark in points allowed in the paint (47.3 per game). The Grizzlies also create havoc on an effective level, ranking No. 6 in turnovers created (15.4 per game), No. 3 in steals (8.4 per game), and No. 2 in blocked shots (6.0 per game). Golden State is last in the league with 20.0 free throw attempts per game on offense, and the Warriors have the second-worst turnover rate (15.8%) in the NBA.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks

