Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under for Golden State vs. Minnesota

Fresh off Derrick Rose's 50-point effort in a tight win over the Jazz on Wednesday, the Timberwolves are in Oakland on Friday night to take on the Warriors, who have won six in a row and look pretty unbeatable at the moment.

In their latest win, Klay Thompson broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a single game with 14. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry also have each had similar explosions this season. It's been that kind of season for the Warriors, while the Timberwolves still are dealing with the Jimmy Butler trade request -- though the All-Star swingman does plan to play Friday night after skipping a game this week.

Butler is a dynamic player, but can he make a difference against the defending champs? Below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves game info

When: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA



Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA TV info: Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass



Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Warriors vs. Timberwolves against the spread odds, pick

Line: Warriors -11, via Westgate Superbook



Pick: Warriors cover



Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under line, pick

Line: 239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



Pick: Over 239.5



Warriors vs. Timberwolves moneyline odds, pick