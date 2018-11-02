Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under for Golden State vs. Minnesota
Can Jimmy Butler's return to the lineup help the Wolves keep it close in Oakland?
Fresh off Derrick Rose's 50-point effort in a tight win over the Jazz on Wednesday, the Timberwolves are in Oakland on Friday night to take on the Warriors, who have won six in a row and look pretty unbeatable at the moment.
In their latest win, Klay Thompson broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a single game with 14. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry also have each had similar explosions this season. It's been that kind of season for the Warriors, while the Timberwolves still are dealing with the Jimmy Butler trade request -- though the All-Star swingman does plan to play Friday night after skipping a game this week.
Butler is a dynamic player, but can he make a difference against the defending champs? Below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves game info
- When: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
- TV info: Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass
Warriors vs. Timberwolves against the spread odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -11, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Golden State is 4-0 at home this year and has won those games by an average of 15 points. They have been up by a much bigger number than that in most cases only to lose some ground in garbage time. If you bet Minnesota here, that's what you're betting, that they can steal some cheap, late buckets with Golden State's starters on the bench and backdoor cover. I don't think it happens, even with Butler back in the lineup.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under line, pick
- Line: 239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Golden State is the top offense in the league; Minnesota is 10th. Together, they are scoring 241 points per game. If you throw out the one 98-point outlier vs. Denver, Golden State is averaging just under 129 points a game, and they've scored 149 and 131 in their last two. Add in the fact that Minnesota has the 27th-ranked defense, and I'd feel pretty good about the Warriors putting up at least 130. That means Minnesota just has to stay within 20 for the over to hit.
- Pick: Over 239.5
Warriors vs. Timberwolves moneyline odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -900, Timberwolves +600, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: You're going to get plenty of chances this season to take a shot at a value money-line bet against the Warriors, who are going to be double-digit favorites plenty. This is not the game to do it. Golden State is just playing too well right now. Curry is cooking. Also, this feels like a classic let-down game for the Wolves -- the first date of a five-game, eight-day road trip after an emotional win on Wednesday in which Rose scored 50 points. Minnesota is 0-3 on the road this year. It's a pretty safe bet they'll be 0-4 after Friday.
- Pick: No bet. Not enough value on Warriors.
