NBA highlights, scores: Warriors' Klay Thompson breaks Stephen Curry's NBA record with 14 3s in historic game

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history, and he now has possession of a prestigious 3-point shooting record. Thompson made 14 3-pointers in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, passing his teammate Stephen Curry, who had the previous record of 13.

The Warriors were trying desperately to get Thompson the record in a laugher against the Bulls, and eventually he hit the record-breaking shot with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

Thompson exited the game for good late in the third quarter with 52 points on 18-for-29 shooting, including 14-of-24 3-pointers.

Thompson went absolutely ballistic during the first half. The slumping guard broke out in a big way, converting 10 3-pointers in the first half alone versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The 10 3-pointers tied an NBA record for 3s in a half, set by Chandler Parsons in 2014. But Thompson's total was the most ever for a first half.

Klay Thompson has 36 PTS (10 3PM) and the @warriors have 92 POINTS AT THE HALF! 😱 pic.twitter.com/fw77IbNa19 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 30, 2018

That's not it -- the Warriors had 92 points and 17 3-pointers in the half, setting a new franchise record for points and a new NBA record for 3-pointers in a half.

Thompson had entered this game on a cold streak during the first seven games of the season, posting an average of just 15.1 points per game on 39.6 percent from the field and a horrendous 13.9 percent from beyond the arc.

At halftime, the 28-year-old sharpshooter had 36 points on 10-of-14 from beyond the arc, 12-of-16 from the field. Prior to the game, head coach Steve Kerr had stated he wasn't worried about Thompson's shooting struggles through the first seven games of the season, via Yahoo Sports.

"We've seen this before," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in New York, ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets. "Two years ago, Klay had an almost carbon-copy start to his season. Sometimes the very beginning of the year is like that. You get off to a rough start and it snowballs, and then you just kind of stop and go, 'Oh, yeah, right, there's about 75 games left.'

"Inevitably, the dam will break, and he'll start going nuts again."

It looks like Kerr was right.