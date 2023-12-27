3rd Quarter Report

The Magic are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 98-88, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 5-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Orlando 17-11, Washington 5-23

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Wizards are heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

We saw a pretty high 248.5-over/under line set for the Wizards' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 129-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State on Friday. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Magic had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 117-110 win over Indiana on Saturday.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 18 of their last 21 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-23 record this season. As for Orlando, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards came up short against the Magic when the teams last played on December 1st, falling 130-125. Will the Wizards have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.