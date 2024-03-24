1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Raptors after losing nine in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against the Wizards. The Raptors took a big hit to their ego last Friday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-47 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 12-59 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Toronto 23-47, Washington 12-58

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.61

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 23rd at Capital One Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 27 turnovers on Friday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Raptors and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 123-103 to Oklahoma City.

The Raptors struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-7) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Wizards can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They walked away with a 109-102 victory over Sacramento. The victory was just what the Wizards needed coming off of a 137-114 loss in their prior game.

Kyle Kuzma was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 31 points along with six rebounds and five assists. He didn't help the Wizards' cause all that much against the Bulls on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Toronto has been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-47 record this season. As for Washington, their victory bumped their record up to 12-58.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors took their victory against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 132-102. Do the Raptors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a solid 6-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.