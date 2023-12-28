3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Raptors after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 97-81.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 5-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Toronto 11-18, Washington 5-24

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 27th at Capital One Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Tuesday, Washington couldn't handle Orlando and fell 127-119. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jordan Poole, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 3 assists. Tyus Jones was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 126-119 to Utah. The defeat came about despite the Raptors having been up 17 in the second quarter.

Despite the defeat, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds. Those 32 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Washington's loss dropped their record down to 5-24. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-18 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards came up short against the Raptors in their previous matchup back in November, falling 111-107. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Raptors' Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Wizards know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.