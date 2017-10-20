WATCH: Blake Griffin welcomes Julius Randle to the NBA season with vicious dunk

Once known primarily as a dunker, Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin has evolved his game to become one of the most versatile power forwards in the NBA. While the 28-year-old doesn't dunk as much as he used to, he showed us in Thursday night's opener against the Lakers that he's still got some bounce.

Griffin doesn't have Chris Paul to throw him lobs or hit him on the pick-and-roll anymore, so he took matters into his own hands. After crossing over at the free throw line, Griffin exploded over Lakers forward Julius Randle to produce an early candidate for dunk of the year.

And another look.

Griffin will have to take on more playmaking responsibilities with the new-look Clippers, but he showed us on Thursday that he's not afraid to give us a little vintage Blake every once in a while.